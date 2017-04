Man’s better half sees to it that he gets justice

A vigilant spouse made sure justice was served when she led police to a trio who beat her husband over a past quarrel on Friday in the capital’s Choam Chao commune.

The victim said he was at home with his wife on Thursday when a construction worker – with whom he had previously feuded – came with two others and gave him a thumping.

While he was at the hospital, his wife spotted his attackers at a rental room and called in authorities, who arrested the livid labourers.

Nokorwat