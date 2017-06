Man’s senior moment costs him a motorbike

Intent on finding the perfect napping spot, an 80-year-old capital man mistakenly left his key in his moto only to have it stolen yesterday.

After parking at a pagoda in Kraing Thnong commune, the octogenarian climbed into a hammock for a snooze. He was stirred by the sound of his bike being started.

Though he shouted for help, the thief had ridden away. So the elderly gent went to the police to report that his ride, along with some cash kept inside it, had been stolen.

