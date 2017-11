Market moto heist sees Banteay Meanchey ladies jailed

Two unlawful young ladies were arrested in Banteay Meanchey province’s O’Beichoan commune on Friday shortly after lifting a bike from outside a market.

Aged 17 and 20, the pair saw the unlocked moped by the bazaar and rode it away. Unfortunately for them, officers soon sized up the case, found the gals and slapped on the irons.

Both were detained at headquarters to wait for their hearing.

PPT