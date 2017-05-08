Search form

Market security guards with hearts of faux gold

A Choam Chao commune conman pushed his luck too far by returning to the scene of the crime on Saturday, only to secure his freedom by offering what vendors said they suspected was an unofficial “fee” to market security guards.

Customers had complained about the man the previous day after he duped them into buying a phony gold bracelet for $220.

When the suspected swindler returned to the market the next day, he was quickly nabbed, only to be set free just as fast. Sellers said the crook had quickly phoned his boss, who transferred some cash to the guards to let him go.

