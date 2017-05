Marketer decided to raise his commission

The sales figures didn’t quite add up for a marketing worker in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district who was arrested for stealing company cash on Tuesday.

Reporting to police, the firm’s head said he sent the suspect out with products to deliver, but didn’t get any cash in return.

Following up with clients who had paid, the boss discovered $33,000 was missing so turned to cops to crack down on the embezzling employee.

