Masseuse mob kept at bay by bossy landlord

A maddened landlord resorted to locking his house in Kandal’s Sa’ang district on Sunday to chase away seven unkempt women who had used his home as a massage parlour.

Paying a monthly rent of $200, a woman had invited half a dozen other friends to the apartment to start a small massage business, only to make a terrible mess that incurred the wrath of the landlord.

The district authorities are now trying to resolve the dispute.

ANN