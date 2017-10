Masseuses questioned in theft of $350 from client

Three capital masseuses didn’t have much of an alibi to account for $350 allegedly stolen from a customer in Choam Chao commune.

After a therapy session the client reported the case to police, who brought the trio in for questioning.

After initial denials, they came clean, handing officers back the missing money, and were kept at headquarters for pending charges.

Nokorwat