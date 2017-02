Mature motorbike stays loyal to owner

An old motorbike still proved tempting – albeit uncooperative – for a man arrested for attempting to steal it in the capital’s Daun Penh district early yesterday.

The suspect told police he saw a moto parked in front of a house and repeatedly tried starting it when the owner saw him and yelled for fellow villagers’ help.

Police arrested the man at the scene and returned the motorbike to its owner.

NOKORWAT