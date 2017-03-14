Search form

Mechanic turns to tool of trade in moto robbery

A car mechanic was arrested in the capital’s Sen Sok district for pulling double duty as a robber after he stole a client’s phone at screwdriver point.

On Thursday, the victim was talking on the phone while the repairman was at her home checking her car.

Instead of settling for his normal fee, the suspect instead threatened her with his screwdriver before taking her phone and riding away.

After a complaint was filed, the cops tracked the man down yesterday and sent him to court.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Touch Sokha
