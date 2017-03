Median wins again in clash with speedsters

German engineering wasn’t enough to help two motorists escape after smashing their luxury car into a street divider in the capital’s Daun Penh district yesterday.

Police say both the BMW and the median it veered into sustained significant damage and, with the car unable to drive away, the two made a break for it on foot.

The crippled car was impounded at the police station for further legal action.

NOKORWAT