Men with same name crash similar SUVs

The jury is still out on which twin was evil and which was good when two men with the same name driving nearly identical SUVs crashed in Siem Reap province’s Puok district.

Driving on Highway 6 on Saturday, the grey and white vehicles veered into each other, injuring eight passengers.

Police soon showed up to the scene of the bizarro-world crash and saw everyone off to the hospital before impounding the cars.

ANN