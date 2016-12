Mess of meth surprises during illicit moto bust

A 23-year-old man who was a regular customer of a thief’s illicit business saw himself arrested on Sunday in the capital’s Meanchey district. Police had received a tip-off that the man had purchased a motorbike from the thief and tailed him to his home, only to uncover 71 packets of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Another moto was confiscated along with it, while cops sent the bold baddie to the municipal police station. NOKORWAT