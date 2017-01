Miffed monk’s temple has gone to the drugs

A chief monk was chafed to discover that his sacred site was desecrated by a drug-using duo of disciples in Kandal on Tuesday.

The head holy man called police in to investigate, confirming his suspicions that the adolescent religious adherents were following a new calling.

The two teens face double discipline as they were defrocked by pagoda authorities before being sent to provincial court to face the law.

DAP