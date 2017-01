Military minds on motos: divide and conquer

A mob of moto-mounted muggers swarmed another group on Saturday in Phnom Penh, successfully stealing a motorbike in the process.

Like a pack of wolves picking out the weakest prey, the throng of thieves cut off and surrounded one target from the group.

The petrified vehicle owner and his passenger abandoned the bike, while one of the robbers made off with the ride.

The dispossessed driver filed a complaint with police the next morning.

KOH SANTEPHEAP