Military police chief hears and sees no evil

A victimized duo claimed to be on the receiving end of a drive-by drubbing on Tuesday, allegedly carried out by district military police.

The mauled men said they were travelling by moto in Oddar Meanchey, when a military car pulled them over, sirens ablaze.

Rather than issuing a citation, the soldiers allegedly issued a beating, resulting in minor injuries.

The military police chief claimed ignorance of the whole affair.

RASMEI KAMPUCHEA