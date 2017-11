Military Police officer imposter faces charges

A Pursat province man’s Halloween costume got him into a bit of trouble on Monday when he was busted from posing as a Military Police officer and soliciting bribes.

Nailed at a coffeeshop in the province’s eponymous town, the 45-year-old was arrested for taking $900 from a villager and promising to get him an armed forces job.

The uniform, a mobile phone and motorbike were confiscated while the counterfeit cadet was taken in for charges.

Nokorwat