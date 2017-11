Minivan runs into truck, branch manager to blame

Tree branches just can’t be substituted for street cones as two drivers discovered at the scene of a collision in Kandal province’s Kien Svay district yesterday.

Police said that when a lorry broke down early yesterday its driver fetched a limb and set it out to warn oncoming vehicles.

The significance, however, was lost on a minivan driver, who promptly ploughed into the stationary rig. Nine passengers were injured and cops impounded both heaps to headquarters.

DAP