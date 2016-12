Minor accident results in major altercation

A crash between a taxi and a car would have resulted in no injuries had the two involved parties not come to blows over the damage.

A taxi was making a right turn in the capital’s Tonle Bassac commune yesterday while an adjacent car was making a left turn, resulting in a collision that caused minor damage to the vehicles.

However, the altercation that ensued ultimately culminated in a slap and both belligerent blokes being hauled away to the police office.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY