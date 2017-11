Minor road incident ends with four beaten

Capital police ended a tit-for-tat brawl in Por Sen Chey district that started when a tuk-tuk drove into a reversing van.

Claiming he was backing into the market on Tuesday before being hit by the remorque, the van driver was beaten by the cabbie and two companions.

Bystanders retaliated by clobbering the crew of chauffeurs until cops came to arrest them and taxi them to headquarters so the details could be properly sorted.

Kampuchea Thmey