Mismatched melee between man and mob

A rash recyclables broker failed to realise a simple rule on Monday: There’s no such a thing as a one-on-one fight with a motodop.

The drunken 29-year-old had finished a night of clubbing in the capital when he approached a group seeking a quick ride home.

But the motodops, having a street corner party of their own, blew him off. Enraged, he grabbed a stick and attempted to teach them a lesson, only to quickly find himself the student.

The group rained down blows on the man before fleeing into the night.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY