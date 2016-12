Missing in-laws leaves man in machete mood

It's a rare man that wishes for more in-laws, but that one-of-a-kind gent was arrested by Sen Sok police on Monday after his missus’s failure to produce more relatives for an event he was hosting led him to slash at her brother’s motorbike with a machete and trash her BBQ restaurant. She later told police he was a good, kind and polite man, who only loses his temper when he takes drugs. KOH SANTEPHEAP