Missing licence plate unravels meth user

A garment worker’s cover fell apart at the seams on Tuesday night when he was arrested for alleged drug dealing in the capital’s Dangkor district.

At a checkpoint, police stopped the man because his motorbike was missing a licence plate and, sensing more than one loose thread, they searched him and found six small bags of crystal meth.

The man was taken to the station for further legal action.

Koh Santepheap