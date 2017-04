Missing plate sob story not enough to sway cops

Some of Phnom Penh’s finest can certainly be sticklers. Despite having his licence plate under the seat of his motorbike, a Tuol Kork man was still arrested and his bike confiscated for driving without a plate.

The eagle-eyed cops who stopped him would not be swayed by the man’s claims the plate holder had broken and was looking for someone to fix it.

Kampuchea Thmey