Mix-up puts couple on wrong end of the stick

A bathroom break almost ended with broken bones for one Phnom Penh couple who got caught in a case of mistaken identity on Saturday night. The pair pulled over to relieve themselves when six manic men materialised, armed with sticks. They began beating the hapless passersby, who eventually managed to mount their motorbike and make off towards the police station. When cops confronted the violent crew, they explained that two men had tried to assault one of their sisters earlier that evening and they believed their victims were the ones responsible. KAMPUCHEA THMEY