Mixed messages over a midnight escapade

They say a man’s home is his castle, and one homeowner in Phnom Penh went to great lengths to defend his palace yesterday morning.

The slumbering man awoke to a shadowy figure scrambling over his roof, and personally decided to take down the supposed cat burglar.

Having successfully captured the crook, the guardian detained him until police arrived.

The cops, however, heard a slightly different tale from the suspect, who swore he wasn’t a robber but a victim running from an unruly gang.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Touch Sokha
