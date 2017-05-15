Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Mob answers the call of a damsel in distress

Mob answers the call of a damsel in distress

Falling right at the feet of bystanders, a man in the capital’s Teuk Thla commune was given the customary mob punishment before police came and arrested him for bag snatching on Saturday.

Cops say two suspects on a moto pinched a garment worker’s purse, only to topple as they drove away.

The one with the bag was held and, of course, socked by nearby citizens, while his driver managed to escape.

Authorities arrived and returned the bag to its owner and took the bruised bandit to be charged.

RASMEI KAMPUCHEA

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

The ‘Granny Program’ giving access to life’s small joys

A group of grandmothers from an impoverished area of Stung Meanchey have a busier schedule than they ever imagined they would in their 80s and 90s.

Is this the end of Kampong Cham's iconic bamboo bridge?

For decades, Kampong Cham residents have been constructing a bamboo bridge each year when the Mekong becomes too shal

Phnom Penh eats: Chicken claws at The House of Lu

Delicious food and a special name brought huge fame to Jeung Mon Ptas Lu – “The House of Lu’s Chicken Claws” – restaurant in Phnom Penh.