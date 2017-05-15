Mob answers the call of a damsel in distress

Falling right at the feet of bystanders, a man in the capital’s Teuk Thla commune was given the customary mob punishment before police came and arrested him for bag snatching on Saturday.

Cops say two suspects on a moto pinched a garment worker’s purse, only to topple as they drove away.

The one with the bag was held and, of course, socked by nearby citizens, while his driver managed to escape.

Authorities arrived and returned the bag to its owner and took the bruised bandit to be charged.

RASMEI KAMPUCHEA