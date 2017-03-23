Mob saves day, thwarts capital phone snatching

A light-fingered suspect got his lights knocked out in the capital’s Tuol Kork district on Tuesday night after a botched phone snatching.

A female student victim was driving from home to school for evening class, when two suspects pulled alongside and tried to grab her phone.

When she resisted, the dastardly duo tried to flee, but the victim’s cries for help summoned a friendly neighbourhood mob.

The pair abandoned their moto and tried to escape on foot, but the slower of the pair soon found himself run down.

The phone-snatching ne’er-do-well was promptly beaten unconscious before being handed over to police.

Kampuchea thmey