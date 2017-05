Monitored couple in capital busted in raid

Phnom Penh had its own Bonnie and Clyde in the form of a drug-dealing couple who were arrested at the guesthouse that served as their HQ yesterday in Phnom Penh Thmey commune.

Investigators said they were aware of the long-running operation, and when they came to crack down and found the suspects with a large bag of drugs and paraphernalia.

The pushing pair were cuffed and sent to the district station.

KOH SANTEPHEAP