Month-old mark finds football field fraudster

As (ILL) luck would have it, a fraudster came face to face with the woman he had duped in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Saturday. The enterprising lady had sought the help of the 27-year-old-man in starting a football pitch. The crafty crook, however, promptly cut off his phone line before making good on his promise – but after receiving $2,600 in payment. The incensed victim called police when she saw him in the street a month later, but the man said he spent the money on drinking, gambling and debts. KOHSANTEPHEAP DAILY

