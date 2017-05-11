More than a detention awaits parking attendant

One student gave a parking lot operator an “F” for his security skills when his motorbike was stolen and the case was brought to police in the capital’s Chamkarmon district on Tuesday.

When the pupil returned to the lot and found his moped missing, he confronted the lot’s owner, who tried to destroy the boy’s ticket and a quarrel erupted.

Cops came and brought both to the station, where the student was made to copy out lines – in the form of a formal complaint against the allegedly negligent manager.

Koh Santepheap