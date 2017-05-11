Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - More than a detention awaits parking attendant

More than a detention awaits parking attendant

One student gave a parking lot operator an “F” for his security skills when his motorbike was stolen and the case was brought to police in the capital’s Chamkarmon district on Tuesday.

When the pupil returned to the lot and found his moped missing, he confronted the lot’s owner, who tried to destroy the boy’s ticket and a quarrel erupted.

Cops came and brought both to the station, where the student was made to copy out lines – in the form of a formal complaint against the allegedly negligent manager.

Koh Santepheap

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

The ‘Granny Program’ giving access to life’s small joys

A group of grandmothers from an impoverished area of Stung Meanchey have a busier schedule than they ever imagined they would in their 80s and 90s.

Is this the end of Kampong Cham's iconic bamboo bridge?

For decades, Kampong Cham residents have been constructing a bamboo bridge each year when the Mekong becomes too shal

Phnom Penh eats: Chicken claws at The House of Lu

Delicious food and a special name brought huge fame to Jeung Mon Ptas Lu – “The House of Lu’s Chicken Claws” – restaurant in Phnom Penh.