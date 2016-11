More unfriendliness in Por Sen Chey district

A lackadaisical lad couldn’t stand being lectured by a co-worker, so he summoned a group of friends on Tuesday.

After his fellow worker at a Por Sen Chey rice mill suggested he was spending too much time on his phone, he launched into a diatribe then disappeared, returning later with 12 friends equipped with belts and sticks.

Thankfully, the mill owner ended the thrashing that followed with a call to police, who arrived and arrested the dozen delinquents.

Kampuchea Thmey