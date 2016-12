Motionless car ploughed into by mindless driver

A driver with a penchant for putting the pedal to the metal came to a screeching halt in Phnom Penh yesterday morning by crashing headlong into a stationary car.

The other driver had been patiently waiting to cross the road, but that patience quickly evaporated when he entered into a screaming match with the hot-headed driver.

As neither was willing to admit fault, police made a decision worthy of King Solomon himself and impounded both their cars.

Nokorwat