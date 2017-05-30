Motorbike keys left in ignition ends as expected

Pulling double duty as both proprietor and security guard proved too much for a capital vendor whose motorbike was stolen yesterday from the front of her Meanchey district shop.

Leaving the key in the ignition when she parked by her store, the woman looked back seconds later to see it had vanished.

When a complaint was filed, police searched and found a suspect who claimed he stole the bike with help from two friends, so cops are continuing to look for the ride and the remaining members of the thieving trio.

nokorwat