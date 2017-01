Motoring muggers get a taste of mob justice

Two tourists got a front row seat to Cambodian mob justice in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Tuesday, after a pair of would-be pilferers tried to pinch one of their phones.

The victimised visitors were out for a stroll when two men on a motorbike tried to snatch away a smartphone, but only succeeded in shattering the device’s screen.

Bystanders quickly swarmed the pair, thumping the thwarted thieves until police took the crooks into protective – and legal – custody.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY