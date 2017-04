Motorist loses sight of speed limit, roadway

A man’s haste, ironically, resulted in painful delays after a speeding motorist lost control of his bike and crashed into a ditch in Battambang’s Phnom Proek district on Friday.

Police say the motorist was about to cruise across a bridge at high speed when he veered off the roadway and shot into the ditch.

After arriving at the scene to find the sprawled speeder, authorities sent him to the hospital and impounded his bike at the station.

Kampuchea Thmey