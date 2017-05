Motorist misunderstands what a drive-thru is

Arriving much too early for a hangover-curing cup of java, a drunk driver in the capital’s Russey Keo district crashed into a coffee and juice shop Sunday night.

Falling asleep at the wheel for a moment, he veered straight into the building, which was fortunately empty at the time.

Police came to the scene, pulled the ride from the crumbling facade, and impounded it for legal repercussions.

Koh Santepheap