Motorist tenderised by T-bone collision

One motorbike driver will be nursing his bones in the hospital after being T-boned by another allegedly reckless motorist in Phnom Penh yesterday.

The injured party claimed the other man suddenly swerved left, leaving him no time to brake and resulting in an inevitable bust up.

The villainous veerer was unharmed, and so immediately fled the scene, leaving his ride and his victim lying in a heap in the road.

