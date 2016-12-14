Motorists not fine after attempt to avoid fine

In yet another hapless road accident, three men were injured after attempting to evade – not a dog – but the police. The trio were riding on a motorbike, sans helmets, along a road in Kep on Sunday when they found themselves confronted with a traffic inspection ahead.

In a bid to avoid being fined, the men attempted to turn back, only to crash into a much more menacing makeshift trailer travelling the other way. The victims were sent to the hospital while their vehicles were impounded.

NOKORWAT