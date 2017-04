Motos relinquished to stick-swinging mob

Two motorists were battered and burgled by a roaming gang of ruffians after leaving a club yesterday in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district.

Police reported that a trio of partygoers were on their way home when they bumped into a mob of 10 moto-mounted muggers.

The hoodlums whacked their victims with sticks, injuring two before they abandoned their motorbikes to flee the flogging.

When they returned, the gang and the vehicles were gone.

Koh Santepheap