Mounted motorbike muggers make off

Yet another Phnom Penh motorist fell victim to the ongoing bag-snatching epidemic on Monday night.

The Sen Sok district woman will count herself unlucky to be part of the captial’s dismal statistics on snatch-and-grab scenarios after two men rode up to her motorbike and ripped her bag from off her shoulder.

The victim lost $100 and a snazzy Samsung smartphone while the drive-by thieves escaped unhindered.

