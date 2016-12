Mystery mob missing motorbike post-brawl

A bad-tempered trio terrorised a restaurant owner and his wife in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district on Wednesday for reasons still unknown to the unfortunate victim.

Per the proprietor, the three men were drinking heavily before leaving the restaurant and returning with backup.

The squad of six subsequently proceeded to attack the man and his wife before fleeing the scene.

Police came to confiscate their left-behind motorbike, but have yet to solve the mystery of the mob attack.

NOKORWAT