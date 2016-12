Name dropping ain’t flying with the police

A pair of naughty nobodies discovered that being neighbours with a general didn’t give them legal impunity in the capital’s Chroy Changvar district on Tuesday night.

The men, who were pulled over for neglecting to wear a seatbelt, refused to pay a fine and informed police they would use their military connections to have them removed from their posts.

Unfazed, the cops cuffed the duo and confined them at the police station.

KOH SANTEPHEAP