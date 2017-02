Natural high of forest not enough for quartet

Four men were doing more than getting in touch with nature when they were arrested in Takeo province’s Bati district on Wednesday for using and selling drugs in a nearby forest.

Vigilant villagers tipped off police about the group, who clearly weren’t bird watching in the bush.

Police came, found the drugs, arrested the men and brought them to the station. The prison yard may now be their only exposure to the outdoors.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY