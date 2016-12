Neighbour plays hunch, chases down burglar

A local lookout played the role of Good Samaritan on Saturday in Phnom Penh when he helped police apprehend a thief. The witness saw a suspicious man enter and exit a rental room, and decided to investigate the situation. He called for the skulking creep to stop, but the man removed all doubt of his guilt when he responded by running away. The vigilante chased him down, making a citizen’s arrest until cops arrived and found lock-breaking tools on the man’s person. NOKORWAT