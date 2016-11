Neighbourhood watch squeals on quintet

Quick-witted locals once again assisted in the nabbing of five drugheads in Kampong Chhnang’s eponymous commune on Sunday.

Upon noticing the furtive behaviour of the four men and one woman gathered together, locals promptly alerted the cops, who arrived in the nick of time and arrested the quintet.

Five bags of meth along with a sword – apparently for self-protection – were seized, while the junkies are now preparing to face the music at the police station.

Nokorwat