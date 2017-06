Neighbours drop dime on moonlighting pushers

Unsatisfied with just one occupation, a trafficking Kandal duo in Bek Chan commune was arrested for holding a diverse set of substances yesterday.

The male-female team of pushers a cloth seller and karaoke attendant by day were found at their home with meth and other varieties of speed after police got a tipoff from their neighbours.

During the bust, cops collected three bags of drugs and two phones before sending the suspects to the station for legal proceedings.

POST NEWS

Sineat Yon