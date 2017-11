Neighbours fail to stop house going up in smoke

Authorities in Prey Veng province’s Preah Sdech district took pity on a villager who was responsible for burning down their own house early yesterday.

Claiming the cooker was left on while away at a ceremony, witnesses say neighbours banded together to fight the blaze.

It was too little, too late, however, and everything – even the alleged 6 million riel ($1,500) inside – turned to ash.

The boys in blue started up a collection to donate to the homeowner.

ANN