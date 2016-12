Neighbours save day for would-be theft victim

A Takhmao clothes vendor thought she was safe leaving her bicycle in front of her store as she had always done on Tuesday mornings. Little did she know that two miscreants were on the prowl for a new set of wheels. According to the victim vendor, the pair swooped in on their motorbike, grabbed hers and set off for the horizon. Luckily, her neighbours were in a vigilante mood that morning and stopped the pair minutes later to turn them over to the cops. NATIONAL POLICE