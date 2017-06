Neighourhood scourge held by Kandal’s finest

Kandal province police tapped their close community ties in Sarikakeo commune when they zeroed in on a drug trafficker after multiple tip-offs on Saturday.

Failing to keep his operation a secret from neighbours who were quick to drop the dime, the pusher was found by investigators and arrested at his village home.

Cops hauled him in to be detained at the district station until the judge is ready to see his case.

