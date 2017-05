Neither casino borrower nor casino lender be

Debts and tempers rose fast at an Oddar Meanchey casino where two visitors were arrested for assaulting a local punter on Monday.

Crossing over from Thailand, the two loaned cash to their new friend.

But when they demanded repayment after a losing streak he refused, giving them some sarcasm instead. A fight began, then the suspects fled.

They returned two days later to play more, and were arrested by district police for the attack.

Koh Santepheap